Richmond Police release video of person firing shots at vehicle on Stockton St.

Richmond Police have released video showing the shooting that injured a person on Stockton Street earlier this month.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Stockton Street around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 6. A man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

Video shows a group of people fleeing from the shooting. One of the people in the crowd is seen firing a gun toward a parked vehicle, which is then seen leaving the area.

Police are asking for your help to identify any of the people involved in the shooting.

"There were many witnesses at the time of the shooting and we ask anyone who may know something to contact us," said Det. J. Baynes. "Any detail – a tattoo, scar, or clothing – or information about these individuals will help us close this case."

If you know anything that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

