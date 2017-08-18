Student pilot, instructor injured in plane crash in New Kent

Officials have confirmed that there are injuries after a plane crashed in New Kent on Friday.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Friday near Liberty Hall Road. State Police say a "small, fixed-wing, private aircraft crash landed into a field and then struck a fence."

Two people were on the plane when it crashed - a student and an instructor. One person was flown to VCU Medical Center for serious injuries. The other person also suffered injuries, but it is unknown the extent of those injuries at this time.

State Police say the student was the pilot in the crash and was practicing touch-and-go exercises.

They were on their fourth touch-and-go exercise when the plane crashed into a fence. The crash took out over 100 feet of fencing, and the wheels of the plane were sheared off.

The property owner - who is a physician - says a piece of the fence came through the windshield of the plane, and he saw the pilot pinned down. He called 911 and said the injuries were worse than he was capable of treating.

Virginia State Police are investigating. The NTSB and FAA have also been notified.

