Pilot, passenger injured in plane crash in New Kent

Officials have confirmed that there are injuries after a plane crashed in New Kent on Friday.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Friday near Liberty Hall Road. State Police say a "small, fixed-wing, private aircraft crash landed into a field and then struck a fence."

Two people were on the plane when it crashed - a student and an instructor. One person was flown to VCU Medical Center for serious injuries. The other person also suffered injuries, but it is unknown the extent of those injuries at this time.

State Police say the student was the pilot in the crash and was practicing touch-and-go exercises.

They were on their fourth touch-and-go exercise when the plane crashed into a fence.

Virginia State Police are investigating. The NTSB and FAA have also been notified.

