Pilot dies from injuries after New Kent plane crash

Two people were injured in the plane crash. (Source: Tiffany Rife/Facebook)

State Police say one of the two people hurt in a plane crash in New Kent Friday morning, has died.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Friday near Liberty Hall Road. State Police say a "small, fixed-wing, private aircraft crash landed into a field and then struck a fence."

Police say the pilot and flight instructor, 38-year-old Andrew Jones from Richmond, was flown to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

He died from his injuries later Friday.

The student-pilot, a 67-year-old New Kent County man, was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

The NTSB and FAA are investigating the crash, along with State Police.

