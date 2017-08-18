Pilot dies from injuries after New Kent plane crash

State Police say two people were hurt after a plane crashed in New Kent Friday morning.More >>
State Police say two people were hurt after a plane crashed in New Kent Friday morning.More >>
There are over 9,000 power outages in Central Virginia due to Friday night's storms, according to Dominion Energy.More >>
There are over 9,000 power outages in Central Virginia due to Friday night's storms, according to Dominion Energy.More >>
Storms are rolling through Central Virginia, leaving trees down and thousands without power.More >>
Storms are rolling through Central Virginia, leaving trees down and thousands without power.More >>
Charlottesville police say they have charged James Alex Fields, Jr. with five additional felony charges related to the crash on Aug. 12 that killed one woman and injured dozens of others.More >>
Charlottesville police say they have charged James Alex Fields, Jr. with five additional felony charges related to the crash on Aug. 12 that killed one woman and injured dozens of others.More >>
Several places in Central Virginia are holding special events to watch the eclipse on Monday.More >>
Several places in Central Virginia are holding special events to watch the eclipse on Monday.More >>