Eclipse viewing parties planned in Central VA

Several places in Central Virginia are holding special events to watch the eclipse on Monday.

BROWN'S ISLAND

Richmond National Battlefield Park, The American Civil War Museum, James River Park System and Venture Richmond are teaming up to host a solar eclipse viewing party. The event is free and begins at 1 p.m.

LEWIS GINTER

For the first 500 guests, Lewis Ginter will have certified viewing glasses. The event begins at 1 p.m.

SCIENCE MUSEUM OF VIRGINIA

The first 500 guests will receive free eclipse viewing glasses and a free eclipse T-shirt with Museum admission. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

MAIN LIBRARY

The Main Library in Richmond will have a party beginning at 2 p.m. For registration and more details call: 804-646-4768.

HENRICO PUBLIC LIBRARIES

There are five viewing parties that being at 2 p.m. at the following libraries: Glen Allen, Libbie Mill, North Park, Twin Hickory and Varina.

For more information about the eclipse, visit nbc12.com/eclipse2017.

