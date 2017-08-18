Bishop Francis X. DiLorenzo dies at 75

Bishop Francis X. DiLorenzo, the 12th bishop of Richmond, died Thursday night at the age of 75.

"He was a faithful servant of the Church for 49 years and a Shepherd of the Diocese of Richmond for 13 years," said Monsignor Mark Richard Lane, Diocese of Richmond. "Please pray for the repose of the soul of Bishop DiLorenzo, for his family and friends, and for the people of the Diocese of Richmond."

Information about DiLorenzo's funeral has not been released.

