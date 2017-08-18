Bishop Francis X. DiLorenzo dies at 75

Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates is survived by his wife and twin 12-year-old son and daughter.More >>
Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates is survived by his wife and twin 12-year-old son and daughter.More >>
A day after asking the commission Monument Avenue Commission to "include an examination of the removal and/or relocation of some or all of the Confederate statues," Mayor Levar Stoney is standing by his request.More >>
A day after asking the commission Monument Avenue Commission to "include an examination of the removal and/or relocation of some or all of the Confederate statues," Mayor Levar Stoney is standing by his request.More >>
Bishop Francis X. DiLorenzo, the 12th Bishop of Richmond, died Thursday night at the age of 75.More >>
Bishop Francis X. DiLorenzo, the 12th Bishop of Richmond, died Thursday night at the age of 75.More >>
If you missed the "Today Show" this morning, you missed a quick appearance of NBC12 and Richmond.More >>
If you missed the "Today Show" this morning, you missed a quick appearance of NBC12 and Richmond.More >>
If you drove down Monument Avenue on Thursday morning, you may have spotted a group standing near the Robert E. Lee statue.More >>
If you drove down Monument Avenue on Thursday morning, you may have spotted a group standing near the Robert E. Lee statue.More >>