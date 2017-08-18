NBC12 makes an appearance on the 'Today Show'

If you missed the "Today Show" this morning, you missed a quick appearance of NBC12 and Richmond.

NBC12's General Manager Kym Grinnage braved the rainy conditions in New York City and was outside the "Today Show" with a sign representing Richmond.

Grinnage could be seen briefly as Hoda Kotb did a short interview with a couple -- Brian and Ashley Leonetti -- celebrating their anniversary, who were wearing Virginia Tech shirts.

Grinnage says Ashley is from Midlothian and grew up in the Woodlake neighborhood.

