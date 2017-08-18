WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Lt. Cullen starts at 10 a.m.

Live video from NBC 12 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When NBC 12 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The funeral for Lt. H. Jay Cullen, who died a week ago in a helicopter crash near Charlottesville, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The funeral is at the Southside Church of the Nazarene at 6851 Courthouse Road.

Cullen, 48, graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy in May 1994 as a member of the 90th Basic Session.

He first joined the Virginia State Police Aviation Unit in 1999. Cullen is survived by his wife and two sons. He was from Midlothian.

The funeral for Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, who also died in the crash was held Friday. Click here for full coverage of his funeral.

Bates, of Quinton, would have turned 41 years old Sunday. He graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy in August 2004 as a member of the 107th Basic Session.

He had just transferred to the Aviation Unit as a Trooper-Pilot in July. Bates is survived by his wife and twin 12-year-old son and daughter.

