WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Lt. Cullen starts at 10 a.m.

Live video from NBC 12 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When NBC 12 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Virginia State Police have identified the person killed on Route 288 on Tuesday.More >>
Virginia State Police have identified the person killed on Route 288 on Tuesday.More >>
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for your help to find a child who went missing from Chesterfield but may be in the Henrico or Richmond area.More >>
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for your help to find a child who went missing from Chesterfield but may be in the Henrico or Richmond area.More >>
A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck in the 14800 block of Fox Club Parkway on Wednesday night.More >>
A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck in the 14800 block of Fox Club Parkway on Wednesday night.More >>
Police say a woman crashed her truck into a concrete barrier, got out and then wondered onto the roadway.More >>
Police say a woman crashed her truck into a concrete barrier, got out and then wondered onto the roadway.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a person they say was breaking into cars early Tuesday near Richmond Christian School.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a person they say was breaking into cars early Tuesday near Richmond Christian School.More >>