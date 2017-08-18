Funeral for Trooper-Pilot Bates begins at 11 a.m.

The funeral for Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, who died in Saturday's helicopter crash in Charlottesville, begins at 11 a.m. Friday.

The funeral is at Saint Paul’s Baptist Church at 4247 Creighton Road in Richmond.

Bates, of Quinton, would have turned 41 years old Sunday. He graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy in August 2004 as a member of the 107th Basic Session.

He had just transferred to the Aviation Unit as a Trooper-Pilot in July. Bates is survived by his wife and twin 12-year-old son and daughter.

The funeral for Lt. H. Jay Cullen, who also died in the crash, will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. and will also air on NBC12 and online.

Cullen, 48, graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy in May 1994 as a member of the 90th Basic Session.

He first joined the Virginia State Police Aviation Unit in 1999. Cullen is survived by his wife and two sons. He was from Midlothian.

His funeral is at the Southside Church of the Nazarene at 6851 Courthouse Road.

