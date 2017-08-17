18-year-old woman killed in Prince Edward crash

An 18-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Prince Edward County on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:49 p.m. in the 3300 block of Abilene Road.

Police say the driver of a Honda was heading eastbound on Abilene Road when it ran off the road. The driver over-corrected the vehicle, which caused it to run off the right side of the road for the second time and then strike a tree.

The driver was flown to VCU Medical Center for the treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The front-seat passenger, Brianna F. Giuriceo, 18, of Farmville, died at the scene.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts.

The driver was charged with reckless driving. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12