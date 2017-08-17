Sources: Charlottesville mayor to change vote on removing Lee statue

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer will formally announce on Friday he is changing his vote when it comes to the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, sources told WVIR.

Mayor Signer was initially against removing it.

He will also be holding a community meeting to figure out how to honor Heather Heyer's legacy. The community meeting will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday at CitySpace, 216 3rd St NE, Charlottesville, VA 22902.

The announcement comes after last weekend's violent rally.

