Charlottesville mayor calls for removal of Lee statue, limits to open carry

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer has called for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in Emancipation Park following the protests over the weekend that led to three deaths and multiple injuries.

"With the terrorist attack, these monuments were transformed from equestrian statues into lightning rods. We can, and we must, respond by denying the Nazis and the KKK and the so-called alt-right the twisted totem they seek," said Signer.

He also called for a ban on openly carrying firearms at public events in the city and across the Commonwealth.

"Just as machine guns cannot be owned by civilians in this country (a restriction supported by the National Rifle Association), it should not be acceptable to open-carry or concealed-carry firearms at an event of the sort we saw last weekend...the danger is too great of a catastrophic incident," said Signer.

Signer also wants to create a memorial for Heather Heyer, the woman killed during an attack on counter-protesters on Saturday.

