Police identify person killed on Route 288

Virginia State Police have identified the person killed on Route 288 on Tuesday.

Police say the driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as Lauren W. Atkins, 37, of Midlothian, was killed.

According to officers, Atkins was heading south on Route 288, ran off the right side of the road and hit the jersey wall. The truck was partially in the roadway.

The investigation revealed that Atkins exited the truck and found herself in the roadway, where she was struck by a 2010 Toyota Corolla that was heading southbound.

Atkins was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman driving the Corolla was not injured.

No charges are expected. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

