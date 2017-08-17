Durham demonstrators show up to turn selves in after knocking over statue

Hundreds of people showed up to the Durham County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina on Thursday to turn themselves after protesters knocked down a Confederate statue this week.

Demonstrators tried to surrender to law enforcement, but they were turned away if they didn't have an arrest warrant.

Only four people face charges so far.

