Petersburg woman pleads for answers in death of son who leaves behind young twins

It's been more than eight months since a Petersburg man was gunned down outside of a Hopewell bar, and investigators haven't made any arrests in the case. Carlos McKinnie would have turned 25 years old this year. Now, his two-year-old twins are growing up without a father.

"We want to know why,” said Carlos’ mother, Critia McKinnie.

It's a question that's gone unanswered for months.

"I wouldn't wish this pain on nobody," she said.

Fighting tears, Critia McKinnie realizes the only thing getting her through is her faith.

"I ask God, just give me the strength to go through a day, go through the next day,” she explained.

Her son was gunned down outside of a bar that once stood on Oakland Boulevard in Hopewell. She says he went with relatives to celebrate getting a new job. When the bar closed, someone opened fire from a black car. Carlos was killed after one bullet hit the back of his head. That was back in December. Now in August, there haven’t been any arrests.

"How can you lay down knowing you killed somebody? You took somebody's life, someone's father, someone's child and just go to sleep every night, walking around every day like nothing's happened," McKinnie said.

What also hits hard is that the victim was a father of twins. Two-year-old Malachi and Azari are now growing up without their dad.

"They have been out there to the gravesite a couple of times, but I don't think they know what's going on. They do say, ‘Dada.' He loves his children. He loves his kids,” McKinnie said.

Police tell NBC12 they continue to investigate the case. One that leaves so many questions. Who pulled the trigger? Why? How come no one from a parking lot full of bar goers knows anything?

"My son’s case will not be a cold case. I'm going to do what I have to do,” McKinnie said.

She will do everything she can, even if it means clinging to her faith just a little harder, despite the pain and questions.

"He told us weeping may endure for a night, but joy definitely comes in the morning. But right now, we're looking for that joy. I know he's going to answer my prayers. I trust God,” she said.

If you know anything that can help crack this case, call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

