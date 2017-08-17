Petersburg woman pleads for answers in death of son who leaves behind young twins

It's been more than eight months since a Petersburg man was gunned down outside of a Hopewell bar, and investigators haven't made any arrests in the case.More >>
One person was arrested after Petersburg police executed a search warrant at a home and found a marijuana grow house operation inside.
The man charged with capital murder after two people were killed in a crime spree in Petersburg will have to wait for a trial date.
Wednesday is the last day for the provisional director of the Public Works Department in Petersburg.
Colonial Heights police are currently searching for a suspect they say physically assaulted a woman running along the Appomattox River Trail.
