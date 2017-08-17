2 horses in Culpeper test positive for herpes

State officials are issuing a warning after two horses in Culpeper County tested positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1).

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed the diagnosis on Tuesday.

They say a third horse was quarantined on Wednesday after developing a fever. However, so far, that horse is not showing other symptoms.

Officials say the farm is also being quarantined until Sept. 6, and no other horses have been exposed.

All three horses are being treated.

