Woman shot in the foot in Richmond's Gilpin Court

A woman was shot in the foot in Richmond's Gilpin Court.

Police received a call around 8:24 p.m. for a shooting in the 1100 block of Saint John Street.

Officers say the woman's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police do not have any information on a suspect or a vehicle description.

Detectives are on the scene investigating.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12