Petersburg police find marijuana grow house operation inside home; 1 arrested

One person was arrested after Petersburg police executed a search warrant at a home and found a marijuana grow house operation inside.

Officers searched the home around 9:27 a.m. in the 400 block of Deerfield Drive.

Police seized marijuana plants, mushrooms, a handgun, a shotgun, and money.

Robert Riggins, who lives in the home was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a schedule I or II control substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

