Water main break shuts down businesses at Short Pump

A water main break shut down some businesses at Short Pump Town Center, forcing restaurants to lock their doors as crews continue working on repairs.

With repairs expected to take up to five hours, some restaurants were completely closed. Other businesses were putting employees on standby, waiting out the water issues to resume business as many of them share the same system where the water main break is being repaired.

"We're rather busy in the house. We're nearing the end of the lunch hour," said Blake Butler with Carytown Burgers & Fries.

It may be the end of the lunch hour, but business isn't slowing down at Carytown Burgers & Fries.

Many customers are flooding in for a simple reason.

"Customers are coming in [and are] asking for clean water," said Butler.

That's because a water main break nearby forced many restaurants to close. There's plenty of water on the road, pouring from the water main below the parking lot, but it dried up public restrooms and restaurant kitchens, with mall management telling businesses to close and restaurants scrambling to send employees home.

"If we had no water, we'd have to shut down. Low water would slow everything down," said Butler.

Other tenants say they worry about the potential public safety risk. If there's no water for plumbing, there's no water for the sprinkler system. A preliminary report made to Henrico Fire shows a rupture occurred while contractors were working on the system, causing a loss of water to parts of the mall, including the fire system. Henrico Fire has additional resources ready in the event of a fire.

