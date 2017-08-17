Tenant says apartment issues compromise safety

The ceiling in her apartment collapsed in two places since last Friday, and Mary Bohn says she's still waiting for a maintenance crew to come out and fix the problem.

The Richmond grandmother says she just wants a decent place to live for herself and grand kids. NBC 12 has been trying since Wednesday to speak with the property manager at the complex called The Flats at Ginter Park on Chamberlayne Avenue. No one has called us back. The tenant says no one has called her back either about the leaks and debris still in her apartment.

The Section 8 tenant says it's easy to see what's broken. She claims the apartment she's called home the past three years always had problems

that go unaddressed by management despite her repeated complaints.

"It's not safe for me to live here. The back door is off the hinges, and somebody shot up in here at my window about a couple weeks ago. This is not safe. The door -- they never put it on there. It's not safe for me in this apartment," said Bohn.

Mary says a part of her bathroom ceiling fell last Friday. Her grandson sounded the alarm when it happened.

"He said, 'Grandma, come here. There's water coming, water coming," said Bohn.

When a second collapse occurred inside a closet, she says she had no choice but to call 12 On Your Side. She showed us the section in her closet that fell Wednesday.

"All this fell and got wet yesterday. I don't know where the leak is coming from," said Bohn. "Nothing got fixed in here. Nobody showed up yesterday."

Mary pays $160 a month in rent, and Section 8 pays $519 a month. She needs the public housing assistance, but she shouldn't have to suffer for it. NBC 12 paid a visit to the management office for its side of the story about long-standing repairs, and like my calls and email, didn't get a response from anyone inside.

While we were at Mary's apartment, a Section 8 inspector showed up, conducted an annual inspection but declined to go on camera. She described what she saw as "very bad".

The property failed inspection. The owner has 25 days to make repairs.

"I don't want to live in anything like this. I just want to get out and find me a new place. I want help Channel 12 find me a new place to live," said Bohn.

If you have rental property available and are interested in becoming a Section 8 landlord to help this family relocate, call 345-1212 and leave your contact information with one of our Call 12 volunteers.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12