Children promote messages of peace and hope on Monument Avenue

If you drove down Monument Avenue on Thursday morning, you may have spotted a group standing near the Robert E. Lee statue.

More than a dozen people, most of them children, gathered at the site, carrying colorful signs.

It was not a protest, but a message of love.

The children ranged in age from 10 to 17 years old. After what happened in Charlottesville, they simply wanted to set an example for all of us adults.

On a humid Thursday morning, sixteen children stood below a monument to send a message, and that message was simple.

"We're not out here to choose a side, pick a side. We're just out here to spread kindness and love," said Carlton Jones.

The students, who are members of The ARTS Community Center in Midlothian, created colorful messages on posters.

"Be one of the greats and express your greatness. When you're being one of the greats, you can change the world," said Donovan Cobbs.

They then teamed up with Yvonne Libron of Street Loving in RVA.

"Basically, I go out to a random street corner in Richmond, hold up positive, encouraging signs, and ask anybody who wants to join it to be a part of it," said Libron.

They decided a section of Monument Avenue would be the perfect spot.

"You have to be the example. You have to show people what it is," said Libron.

Many of these young people watched what happened in Charlottesville.

"It made me feel sad because I have family down there, and I don't want to see them get hurt or anybody else," said Makenzie Jackson.

They want to help change the narrative in the future.

"I believe in God and in the Bible. It says you're supposed to love all and forgive all no matter what happens. So, I just think it goes with what is going on in today's world," said Jones.

While spreading this message, organizers hope these young people learn a lesson in the process.

"To learn to love everybody. Be peaceful about whatever it is that you're promoting, and definitely stand strong on your beliefs and do it within a sense of love," said The ARTS Community Center co-founder Amiri Richardson - Keys.

The community showed love to them as well.

Many people honked their horns in support and even gave them bottles of water to make sure they stayed hydrated in the heat.

