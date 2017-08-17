Person shot in the hand in Richmond's Southside

Richmond police are investigating a shooting in the city's Southside.

Police received a call for a shooting at the intersection of 33rd and Stockton streets around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers say someone was shot in the hand, and the injuries are non-life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation, and there is no word on a suspect.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12