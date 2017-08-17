Poll: 62 percent of Americans say statues honoring Confederate leaders should remain as historical symbol

A poll conducted by The Marist Poll, in collaboration with NPR/PBS NewsHour, says that 62 percent of Americans say statues honoring Confederate leaders should remain as a historical symbol.

Of the 62 percent, 44 percent identify as a Democrat, 86 percent identify as a Republican, and 61 percent identify as an Independent.

The poll found 27 percent said that Confederate monuments should be removed because they are offensive to some people, and 11 percent say they are unsure.

Of the 27 percent who say the monuments should be removed, 47 percent identify as a Democrat, six percent identify as a Republican, and 27 percent identify as an Independent.

Of the 11 percent who say they are unsure, nine percent identify as a Democrat, eight percent identify as a Republican, and 12 percent identify as an Independent.

The poll was conducted on Aug. 14 and 15, and 1,125 adults age 18 and older participated. Of the 1,125 adults that participated in the survey, 859 were registered voters.

Click here to see the poll findings.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12