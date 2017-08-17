Poll: 62 percent of Americans say Confederate statues should remain as historical symbols

A poll conducted by The Marist Poll, in collaboration with NPR/PBS NewsHour, says that 62 percent of Americans say statues honoring Confederate leaders should remain as a historical symbol.

Here's a breakdown of those who say the statues should stay:

44 percent of Democrats

86 percent of Republicans

61 percent of Independents

The poll found 27 percent said that Confederate monuments should be removed because they are offensive to some people, and 11 percent say they are unsure.

Here's a breakdown of those who say the statues should be removed:

47 percent of Democrats

6 percent of Republicans

27 percent of Independents

Here's a breakdown of those who are unsure:

9 percent of Democrats

8 percent of Republicans

12 percent of Independents

The poll was conducted on Aug. 14 and 15, and 1,125 adults age 18 and older participated. Of the 1,125 adults that participated in the survey, 859 were registered voters.

