VCU, U of R: No students on active programs in Spain at this time

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and the University of Richmond say they currently do not have any students on active programs in Spain.

This comes after a van plowed into a crowd in Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring dozens of others. This happened at Las Ramblas, a promenade and a large tourist attraction in Barcelona. ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attack on its news agency's Amaq.

Here is VCU's statement:

While we do not currently have any students on active programs in Spain at this time, we do have nine who are scheduled to begin fall semester programs in Spain over the next few weeks, including three who will be studying in Barcelona through VCU affiliate program providers. We are sending a message to all of the students who will be studying in Spain this fall to alert them to this news and to remind them of current travel and safety precautions. We will continue to monitor this situation.

Here is the University of Richmond's statement:

We do not have any students studying abroad in Barcelona right now. Our summer study abroads have already wrapped up, and classes don't start until Aug. 28.

