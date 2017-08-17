VCU students react to Barcelona attack, weeks after study abroad program ends

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and the University of Richmond say they currently do not have any students on active programs in Spain.

This comes after a van plowed into a crowd in Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring dozens of others. This happened at Las Ramblas, a promenade and a large tourist attraction in Barcelona. ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attack on its news agency's Amaq.

Here is VCU's statement:

While we do not currently have any students on active programs in Spain at this time, we do have nine who are scheduled to begin fall semester programs in Spain over the next few weeks, including three who will be studying in Barcelona through VCU affiliate program providers. We are sending a message to all of the students who will be studying in Spain this fall to alert them to this news and to remind them of current travel and safety precautions. We will continue to monitor this situation.

Here is the University of Richmond's statement:

We do not have any students studying abroad in Barcelona right now. Our summer study abroads have already wrapped up, and classes don't start until Aug. 28.

Eight students from VCU spent the month of July in Barcelona studying robotics at a university there. Hearing the news of a terror attack, left them shocked and horrified.

"We feel like it's so familiar to us, so it's very scary this has happened to somewhere we've been so often," said junior Jennifer Mak.

Mak says Las Ramblas is always full of people, a popular area to shop and explore, and there is usually a large police presence in the area. She is hoping this attack will not make the people of Barcelona fearful and also hopes students will not be hesitant to travel to Spain.

"I would not want them to feel discouraged or fearful of studying abroad," said Mak. "You shouldn't give up on an opportunity to study abroad because of fear."

While they were in the Barcelona, the students lived with host families. Senior Michael Beiro actually has family who lives in the area, so seeing the tragedy unfold, he couldn't help but worry, reaching out to his friends and family.

"They're very proud to be who they are and live there in Barcelona, and from what I've been hearing all day today on the news, that just makes this attack more devastating to them," explained Beiro.

All of the students say their hearts go out to Barcelona, a place they have come to appreciate.

"Don't let this destroy their home. They should still feel like this is an amazing place because Barcelona is an incredible place," said Aish Saikumar. "Hopefully something like this will ever happen again."

