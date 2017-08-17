AT&T to waive, credit charges for those who have loved ones in Barcelona

AT&T says they will waive or credit charges for customers who have friends and family in Barcelona, Spain. This will apply to landline and mobility calls, as well as text messages, placed between Aug. 17 to Aug. 19.

This announcement comes after a van plowed into a crowd, killing 12 people and leaving 80 others hospitalized. This happened in Las Ramblas, a promenade and a large tourist attraction in Barcelona.

As many as four armed men reportedly ran from the scene, leaving a rented white van at the scene, and into a nearby restaurant, where witnesses said they heard gunfire.

