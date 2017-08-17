RESTAURANT REPORT: Inspector spotted mouse in take-out restaurant

First, a health inspector reported seeing mouse droppings in a take-out restaurant during an inspection. The next week, the inspector reported seeing the actual mouse.More >>
Foods like sushi and salad not being kept cold enough. Other foods like nacho cheese not kept hot enough. Food temperatures were a problem for a couple of restaurants in tonight's Restaurant Report.More >>
If you're a Richmonder, chances are you've eaten at 3rd Street Diner. So have some persistent roaches.More >>
Chipotle executives say a sick employee is what led to 135 customers contracting norovirus from eating at their Sterling restaurant last week.More >>
A health inspector told one restaurant not to leave dirty dishes out overnight so they don't attract pests.More >>
