Brewery to donate money to relief fund following events in Charlottesville

Three Notch'd Brewery will host the Virginia Craft Beer Fest this weekend in Charlottesville, and the team will be donating proceeds to a relief fund for the Charlottesville victims.

Three Notch'd Brewery will be donating $1 from every VCBF ticket sold to the Cville Victim Relief Fund to support the victims from the attacks in Charlottesville on Saturday.

"Three Notch'd team is incredibly saddened by the horrific events of the past weekend," the PR team said.

