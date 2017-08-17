Where to find solar eclipse glasses

AT&T says they will waive or credit charges for customers who have friends and family in Barcelona, Spain.More >>
The man charged with capital murder after two people were killed in a crime spree in Petersburg will have to wait for a trial date.More >>
Filing anything with insurance can be a pain. For parents of children with disabilities, it's a constant battle of trying to get therapy equipment that could make life better for their kids.More >>
Virginia State Police have released the details for the visitation and funerals of two pilots killed in a helicopter crash in Albemarle County over the weekend.More >>
Patricia Smith claims staffers did not tell her she had a shallow palate. Now she's stuck with dentures she cannot use and she's out of $800.More >>
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.More >>
