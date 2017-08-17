Mayor Stoney stands by request for commission to consider removing monuments

A day after asking the commission Monument Avenue Commission to "include an examination of the removal and/or relocation of some or all of the Confederate statues," Mayor Levar Stoney is standing by his request.More >>
A day after asking the commission Monument Avenue Commission to "include an examination of the removal and/or relocation of some or all of the Confederate statues," Mayor Levar Stoney is standing by his request.More >>
VCU freshman are moving in this weekend, which means limited street parking and lots of traffic congestion.More >>
VCU freshman are moving in this weekend, which means limited street parking and lots of traffic congestion.More >>
The councilman for the city's 9th district says he will request a resolution that calls for the removal of Confederate statues along Monument Avenue.More >>
The councilman for the city's 9th district says he will request a resolution that calls for the removal of Confederate statues along Monument Avenue.More >>
A city-wide prayer vigil that united nearly half a dozen churches, was held in Jackson Ward on Wednesday to pray for peace.More >>
A city-wide prayer vigil that united nearly half a dozen churches, was held in Jackson Ward on Wednesday to pray for peace.More >>
A man will spend one year in prison in connection with a shooting that happened on Nov. 29, 2016.More >>
A man will spend one year in prison in connection with a shooting that happened on Nov. 29, 2016.More >>