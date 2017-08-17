Mayor Stoney stands by request for commission to consider removing monuments

A day after asking the commission Monument Avenue Commission to "include an examination of the removal and/or relocation of some or all of the Confederate statues," Mayor Levar Stoney is standing by his request.

"The right thing is to expand the scope of the commission to consider removal" of the monuments, Stoney said Thursday.

"This has to be about doing the right thing," he said.

Some people on social media have slammed the mayor's request to the commission, demanding that the statues remain in place.

"I don't govern through social media," said Stoney.

NBC12's Kelly Avellino will have more on this developing story on 12News at 5.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12