TRAFFIC ALERT: Move-in day for VCU students this weekend

E.J. Wade Arena at the Stuart C. Siegel Center. (Source: VCU Athletics)

VCU freshman are moving in this weekend, which means limited street parking and lots of traffic congestion.

Several streets will be restricted or closed while students move in on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Franklin Street: The street will be closed to through traffic between Harrison and Belvidere streets; traffic arriving for move-in will be reduced to one travel lane between Harrison and Belvidere streets.

Grace Street: Travel lanes will remain open, however, drivers may experience some congestion between Ryland and Belvidere streets. Drivers may also experience some congestion between Franklin and Grace streets.

Cary Street: Travel lanes will remain open, but drivers may experience some congestion between Cherry and Jefferson streets.

Marshall Street: Travel lanes will remain open, but drivers may experience some congestion between Bowe and Hancock streets.

Laurel Street: The street will be closed between West Grace and Cathedral streets. Parishioners of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart will be allowed to park in designated spots on Cathedral Street and in the West Main Street Parking Deck. Drivers may experience some congestion between Cathedral and Cary streets.

Pine Street: The street continues to be closed between West Cary and West Main streets for construction through 2018.

Laurel Street will also be closed between Franklin and Grace streets on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. VCU Police will handle traffic control.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12