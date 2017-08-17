Pending crime lab evidence delays trial for suspect in Petersburg capital murder

The man charged with capital murder after two people were killed in a crime spree in Petersburg will have to wait for a trial date.

Kristopher Jones is accused of strangling his girlfriend, Janice Lugo, 52. He is also accused of abducting and demanding money from Pastor Alfred Woodard, 81, after fatally stabbing his wife Minnie Woodard, 76, in the couple's Petersburg home.

No trial date was set in court on Thursday. The defense argued that prosecutors were stalling and infringing on Jones' right to speedy trial. The prosecutors said they are still waiting on evidence from the state crime lab.

The judge sided with the prosecution, saying they cannot control how fast the crime lab moves.

Prosecutors also nolle prossed five other charges against Jones: abduction, grand larceny, eluding police, carjacking and robbery.

The next court date for Jones is Oct. 19.

