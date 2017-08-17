Missing 14-year-old last seen in Chesterfield may be in Henrico or Richmond

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for your help to find a child who went missing from Chesterfield but may be in the Henrico or Richmond area.

They are looking for 14-year-old Jordan Dean, who went missing on June 28.

Dean is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12