Henrico Police searching for missing endangered man

Henrico Police are searching for a missing endangered person and they need your help.

Police say 20-year-old Conner Price Wagner was last seen around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 7100 block of Yahley Mill Road.

Wagner is 6’1” and approximately 225 pounds. He was wearing an Alabama T-shirt, black sweatpants, black shoes, and a Virginia Tech cap.

Call Henrico Police at 501-5000 if you have seen Wagner.

