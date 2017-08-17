Henrico police find missing endangered man - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Henrico police find missing endangered man

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Conner Price Wagner (Source: Henrico Police)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A missing endangered 20-year-old has been found.

Police say 20-year-old Conner Price Wagner is in good health.

He was last seen around 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Yahley Mill Road in Henrico.

