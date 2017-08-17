Bicyclist fighting for life after being struck in Chesterfield

A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck in the 14800 block of Fox Club Parkway on Wednesday night.More >>
Police say a woman crashed her truck into a concrete barrier, got out and then wondered onto the roadway.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a person they say was breaking into cars early Tuesday near Richmond Christian School.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says a pedestrian was hit when crossing Courthouse Road on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Damian Young claimed a $100,000 prize and drove home a brand new Corvette from Heritage Chevrolet.More >>
