Bicyclist fighting for life after being struck in Chesterfield

A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck in the 14800 block of Fox Club Parkway on Wednesday night.

Police say the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling north on the roadway and struck the bicyclist, Jordan Black, who had entered the road from Fox Branch Lane.

The incident happened just after 8:15 p.m.

No charges have been filed, and no other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Safety Section at 804-748-1785.

