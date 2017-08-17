City councilman 'exploring all viable options to remove' Confederate monuments

Live video from NBC 12 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When NBC 12 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The councilman for the city's 9th district says he will request a resolution that calls for the removal of Confederate statues along Monument Avenue.

"For too long we have shirked our responsibility pertaining to the Confederate monuments and what they stand for," said City Councilman Michael Jones. "If we are honest, we know they do not represent our city, or our nation. I am actively exploring all viable options to remove the monuments."

The announcement comes hours after Mayor Levar Stoney called for the Monument Avenue Commission to reexamine the idea of removing the monuments.

"I wish they had never been built. Still, I believed that as a first step, there was a need to set the historical record straight," Stoney said Wednesday.

Jones will introduce a resolution at the City Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 11.

"Statues, up or down, does not change, hide or erase history," Jones said. "They are symbols. Symbols of our Countries oppressive past. They went up during Jim Crow Segregation at the turn of the century. History can be shared in various forms; books, museum and forums. But as they sit on one of the most affluent streets in our City it begins to add substance to the symbols."

