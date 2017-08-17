City councilman 'exploring all viable options to remove' Confederate monuments

Live video from NBC 12 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When NBC 12 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The councilman for the city's 9th district says he will request a resolution that calls for the removal of Confederate statues along Monument Avenue.More >>
A city-wide prayer vigil that united nearly half a dozen churches, was held in Jackson Ward on Wednesday to pray for peace.More >>
A man will spend one year in prison in connection with a shooting that happened on Nov. 29, 2016.More >>
More than 300 demonstrators marching through the streets of Downtown Richmond on Sunday.More >>
The monument - Mantle, the Virginia Indian Tribute - will be built near the Bell Tower at Capitol Square.More >>
