Clergy Against Racism hold city-wide prayer vigil in wake of Charlottesville violence

A city-wide prayer vigil that united nearly half a dozen churches, was held in Jackson Ward on Wednesday to pray for peace. It happened at the Third Street Bethel AME Church in Richmond where attendees lit candles in memory of the three people killed during the Charlottesville violence.

It's a timeless message of inspiration.

“We shall overcome,” the congregation sang locking hands.

"We need to understand each other,” said Pastor Ruben Boyd, Jr.

Richmond neighbors united in the wake of those who rallied against it.

"This is the darkest tragedy,” said Rector Wallace Adams-Riley.

Last weekend's violence in Charlottesville prompted the city-wide vigil Wednesday, organized by the Clergy Against Racism. There was music, prayers, and a call for peace.

"It doesn't matter who you are, what color you are,” said attendee William Goodwin.

"We all need love right now. I think that's the answer to everything,” said Amanda Faircloth, who also attended.

Organizers held a candlelight reflection in honor of Heather Heyer, who was killed in Charlottesville, and Lt. Jay Cullen, as well as Trooper Pilot Berke Bates. They were both responding to the chaos.

"What God does, what God is in the business of is bringing healing where there is hurt,” Riley added.

The hurt was fueled by hate and violence, yet they haven’t lost hope.

"We just encourage people all across our city to reach out to people of different races, different religions, different nationalities and just start there. Try to be neighbors with one another,” said Pastor Matt Bates.

About 10 different churches were represented including a Jewish synagogue. The groups say they will continue meeting on a routine basis to better understand one another and being the example of unity.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12