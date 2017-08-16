Powerball jackpot hits $535 million

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing has soared to more than a half billion dollars after no one matched all the numbers on Wednesday night.

The jackpot for Saturday's drawing is now $535 million. It increased by $25 million on Friday due to high ticket sales.

The winning numbers on Wednesday were 9-15-43-60-64 and Powerball 4.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in about 292.2 million.

No one has matched all the numbers in the drawing since June 14. The next drawing is at 11 p.m. Saturday.

For more information on Powerball, visit valottery.com.

