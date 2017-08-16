Organizers hold peaceful rally in Charlottesville

A University of Virginia student, who was captured on video being slammed down to the ground by ABC agents back in 2015, wrote an open letter to his alma mater.More >>
Kings Dominion is planning a new roller coaster in 2018 that is the first of its kind in the mid-Atlantic that combines wood supports and steel tracks.More >>
Several animal shelters in Central Virginia will be offering special adoption rates -- or even waiving the fees -- for Saturday's Clear the Shelters event.More >>
The man grabbed the girl from the 6700 block of Tower Drive around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Police say around 11:05 p.m. Saturday, a pick-up truck traveling northbound on Tidewater Trail ran off the side of the road and overturned near Dangerfield Road.More >>
