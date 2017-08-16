Organizers hold peaceful rally in Charlottesville

A peaceful rally was held in Charlottesville on Wednesday night as a show of support against white supremacists. Thousands of people joined together on the University of Virginia campus for peaceful march and candlelight vigil.

The candlelight vigil is following the same path as Friday's torch rally but this time, with a message of peace.

Organizers say they started at Nameless Field, and students walked by candlelight to the lawn to re-trace the path they say was marred by hate and violence, last Friday night when hundreds of white supremacists marched through campus holding tiki torches and chanting neo-nazi slogans.

Wednesday night's vigil came hours after a public memorial for Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car ran into protesters during the "Unite the Right" rally on Saturday.

Organizers say they did not put plans for the vigil on Facebook and wanted to spread the information by word of mouth, in an effort to keep it peaceful.

They also say the goal was to reclaim Charlottesville and cover the grounds of UVA with love and peace.

