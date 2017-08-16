Hanover Uber driver upset over fare removals

A Hanover driver said he was upset over how the ride-sharing company treats its drivers. He has an issue with how Uber handles complaints from passengers.More >>
Patricia Smith claims staffers did not tell her she had a shallow palate. Now she's stuck with dentures she cannot use and she's out of $800.More >>
Thousands of your tax dollars are being spent to help sex-offenders keep a roof over their heads. On Tuesday, a man called 12 On Your Side, saying he's upset he's being kicked out of the program just as he's working to rebuild his life.More >>
We shined a light on one woman's problem with a South Richmond apartment complex and now she has "lights."More >>
U-Haul has refunded a Richmond man hundreds of dollars it had taken from his account after claiming he dropped off the trailer in a completely different state.More >>
