Neighborhood Health Watch: High school fall sports injuries, prevention

A timely topic in this week's Neighborhood Health Watch, as school, for many students, will soon start. We're talking about fall sports injuries and prevention. We expect occasional bumps and bruises when kids play sports but, the Centers for Disease Control says high school athletes account for roughly 2,500,000 doctor visits, and 30,000 hospitalizations each year.

It also says while most sports-related injuries happen during practice many parents do not require their kids to use the same safety precautions they use during a game. The big concerns are concussions and heat related illnesses.

Dr. Doug Cutter with HCA Sports Medicine says,

"Definitely heat injuries. Not just taking in the fluids but again the athletic trainers come into play. They can actually halt the practices if the heat index gets too high. They can actually tell the coaches practice is over," said Dr. Doug Cutter with HCA Sports Medicine.

"Do you find that some students are afraid to speak up when they are injured?" NBC12 asked.

"That really happened early on the concussion station. Kids didn't want to talk about their concussions because they knew they could be out for two weeks," said Dr. Cutter.

Dr. Cutter says students are now stepping up and telling coaches about injuries other students suffered because they are concerned. He also says coaches nowadays are on top of potential problems and are doing all they can to keep student athletes safe and injury free during practice and games.

