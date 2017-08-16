VA officials encourage communities to relocate Confederate monuments

Virginia officials encouraging local communities to take down Confederate monuments and to relocate them to museums or more appropriate settings.

This comes after the events in Charlottesville where one woman died and dozens of others were injured at a rally on Saturday.

Charlottesville officials made the decision to remove the Robert E. Lee statue from Emancipation Park.

Here is Governor Terry McAuliffe's statement:

The discussion regarding whether to relocate Confederate statues is an important and legitimate conversation that should take place in each community that contains one. Monuments should serve as unifiers, to inspire us collectively and to venerate our greatest citizens. Unfortunately, the recent events in Charlottesville demonstrate that monuments celebrating the leadership of the Confederacy have become flashpoints for hatred, division and violence. As we attempt to heal and learn from the tragic events in Charlottesville, I encourage Virginia's localities and the General Assembly – which are vested with the legal authority – to take down these monuments and relocate them to museums or more appropriate settings. I hope we can all now agree that these symbols are a barrier to progress, inclusion and equality in Virginia and, while the decision may not be mine to make, I believe the path forward is clear.

Attorney General Mark Herring also released a statement:

I agree with Gov. McAuliffe and Lt. Gov. Northam that this is the time for each community to engage in an inclusive conversation on the future of its Confederate statues and monuments. In my opinion, these statues should be relocated to museums or removed. Gov. McAuliffe said it well: these symbols are a barrier to progress, inclusion, and equality in Virginia.

