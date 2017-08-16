Lanes closed ahead of Regency Square mall renovation

A notice in the mail alerted some Henrico neighbors to traffic changes coming to Quioccasin Road.

Regency Square Mall is getting ready for a multi-million dollar redevelopment, and Henrico County says road improvements will come along with that, starting with the demolition of the Quioccasin Road Bridge.

"It means progress, the mall is going to begin its transformation," said Karen Held Lynn, VP of Disco Sports.

Starting August 23, for 45 days, the eastbound lanes on Quioccasin Road between Starling Drive and Parham Road will be closed. The westbound traffic will be cut down to one lane, and traffic will be detoured onto Fargo Road and Starling Drive.

"We're staying in touch with Regency [Square] mall. They came over, in fact, yesterday, and had a meeting and showed the map and the traffic patterns," explained Held Lynn.

Lynn says she doesn't mind the traffic headaches because it means the multi-million dollar revamp to the mall is closer to getting started. The same goes for some who live in the area.

"I know the area. I grew up here, taught down the street. There are enough means of egress that from different areas. I think it will be fine it will naturally divide up, so it will be alright," explained Sherri Clark.

The county says turning lanes new traffic signals and sidewalks will be among the road improvements in this area. There will be more lane closures to come, as work progresses at Regency Mall. The demolition of the Quioccasin Road Bridge is set to begin on August 28.

