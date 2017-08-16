Mayor Stoney tells Monument Avenue Commission to consider removal of statues

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says in light of recent events, he is now asking the Monument Avenue Commission to "include an examination of the removal and/or relocation of some or all of the confederate statues."

"I wish they had never been built. Still, I believed that as a first step, there was a need to set the historical record straight," Mayor Stoney released in a statement on Wednesday. "While we had hoped to use this process to educate Virginians about the history behind these monuments, the events of the last week may have fundamentally changed our ability to do so by revealing their power to serve as a rallying point for division and intolerance and violence."

Earlier this year, Stoney created the Monument Avenue Commission to "help the city redefine the false narrative of the Confederate statues that line Richmond's greatest boulevard."

Here is the full statement from Mayor Stoney: