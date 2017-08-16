FBI establishes tip-line following incidents in Charlottesville

The Federal Bureau of Investigation established a tip-line following the incidents in Charlottesville over the weekend.

"Many citizens have proactively contacted law enforcement to provide information and video captured of possible criminal activities and persons during that time frame. Due to the volume of information that is being shared, the FBI established a tip-line and link for those who wish to voluntarily submit any photos, video or information surrounding these events," the FBI said in a press release.

If you have information regarding the incidents in Charlottesville, you can call 1-800-CALL FBI (1-800-225-5324) and select the option for “Recent Events in Charlottesville, Virginia.”

You can also submit digital media tips by clicking here.

The Richmond FBI Field Office, the Civil Rights Division, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia are conducting a civil rights investigation after a deadly vehicle accident killed one woman and injured dozens of others on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.

