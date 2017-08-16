Martese Johnson writes open letter to UVA's incoming freshman class

A University of Virginia student, who was captured on video being slammed down to the ground by ABC agents back in 2015, wrote an open letter to his alma mater.

Martese Johnson wrote an open letter to the incoming freshman class of 2021 and described his experience at UVA. He started off with saying "I am sorry" to the freshman class because he says he was given time to cope with racial tensions, whereas the incoming class will not have the same "transitional grace period."

It took me halfway into my first semester at UVa to be called a nigger in front of peers at a white fraternity party. It took two semesters to see that very same word written across our university’s popular Beta Bridge, accompanying cartoon graffiti of a creature with an obscenely large penis. Semesters later, I’d come to terms with the lamentable truth that more often than not, the University would fail to live up to its prodigious advertising campaigns. The beautiful student anecdotes that had been shared with me before matriculating to college had revealed their skewed natures, representing merely the highs in a wildly tumultuous university climate. College would not be the perfect racial and cultural melting pot that could prove my elders wrong in their steadfast anxiety toward prolific racial intermingling. Instead, my experiences at the University of Virginia taught me exactly where their deep-rooted interracial anxiety had originated. By the middle of my college career, I’d experienced enough ignorance, microaggression, and social cruelty to never be surprised by a negative racial encounter again. When reflecting, I feel grateful that I was afforded the time to gradually cope with these issues, rather than being forced to acknowledge the harsh degree of racism in my new community all at once. I apologized earlier because I know that you will not have the same transitional grace period – not even a minute of it.

This comes after Saturday's rally in Charlottesville that left one woman dead and left dozens injured.

In his letter, he is asking students to "make a commitment by attending the University and embrace the opportunity to make an impact now."

We must remember that the Ku Klux Klan, Alt-Right, and all other radical right revolutionaries are mere spawns and remnants of larger institutions that have made it their business to discriminate against difference. Join us in this righteous opposition, learn from our mistakes, and continue to grow the counter-coalition that we’ve built ground-up. With strength in cohesiveness, we will dismantle obsolete institutions that work to oppress people for their innate traits and personal beliefs. You have been accepted into a cohort of some of the world’s most powerful minds, tasked with challenging a stubborn world to change for the better. I cannot promise you a picture-perfect college experience – nobody can, because that simply does not exist. What I can promise you is an opportunity to genuinely contribute to the world being a better place. It is the responsibility of all of you – no matter race, nationality, or creed – to come together in addressing these issues during your time as a UVA student and beyond. Behind you will stand many who have, and continue to fight the very same enemy, including myself. Do not be afraid. You were chosen because you are passionate, driven, and quite capable. We are in this together, and we will win.

