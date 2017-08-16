Provisional director of Petersburg Public Works Dept. to be replaced

Wednesday is the last day for the provisional director of the Public Works Department in Petersburg.

Emmanuel Adediran was brought in as the provisional director of the Public Works Department. Adediran made headlines when he worked for Richmond with the association for Mayor Dwight Jones' church in Chesterfield.

Sources say the city wanted to now transfer him away from being the head of public works into a lower-level position.

This is the second top manager with the city to lose their administrative duties since the new city manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides decided to get on board. The human resources director was fired after sources said they did not believe she was fit for the position.

Both Adediran and former human resources director were hired by the Robert Bobb Group.

Sources say the city's Purchasing Manager, Tangela Innis, will replace Adediran.

Adediran reached out to NBC12 indicating he will interview for a new role with the city next week.

