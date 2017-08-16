Woman calls 12 frustrated dentures she purchased don’t fit

A Farnham woman is discouraged after she paid hundreds of dollars for dentures that she now cannot use...because they don't fit.

She says she's been bitten by a company in Richmond and came to NBC12 for help. On Your Side Investigator Eric Philips is delving into this.

"I use to have a pretty smile, but not now (sniff) actually, really I don't have much to smile about," said Patricia Smith.

About a year ago, she went to Affordable Dentures on Concord Avenue in Richmond. She was in need of dentures for her top teeth. She says she spent $700, money from her boyfriend's tax return, to get them.

She says when she got them home, they never fit quite right and would easily fall out of her mouth, and she was forced to stop wearing them.

"They're just in the little box, I've got no need for them now. I can't wear them," Smith said.

Back in June, Smith went back to Affordable Dentures and paid $100 to have the the dentures realigned. That didn't work either.

"My teeth slipped, before I got out the door. They slipped out of my mouth. They just slipped down," Smith said.

At that point, she says office staffers gave her some news she'd never gotten before.

"She told me that I have a shallow palate, and I said 'well, what is that,'" Smith said. "She said, 'well, you're going to have a hard time getting your teeth to stay in.' They should have told me that to begin with, because they did X-rays and they saw it and they knew it."

She says staffers suggested she try a strong denture adhesive, which she had already tried unsuccessfully. Then they suggested that she get four implants - that would cost a thousand dollars apiece.

"I don't think I'll be getting that," Smith said. "She said, 'there's nothing we can do,' and I said, 'why, what are you talking about, why not?'"

Now Smith says she's stuck with dentures she cannot use and she's out of $800. For her, it's heartbreaking.

"It just hurts, really bothers me emotionally and physically. I miss my teeth."

After the NBC12 story aired, Affordable Dentures and Implants says it is initiating a refund to Smith for the full amount. The company also says Smith’s dentures may have needed adjusting several times and that she was not willing to complete the process.

